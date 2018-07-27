Colombian gang puts $91K bounty on police dog’s head after she sniffed nearly 10 tonnes of coke

A drug gang seen as Colombia’s most powerful criminal entity has placed a price on the head of one of its biggest enemies.

This enemy is known as “Sombra” (Shadow), and she’s a German shepherd who has discovered up to 10 tonnes of the organization’s cocaine, BBC News reported Tuesday.

The bounty has been issued by the Urabeños, also known as the Gulf clan, and they’ve been cited by the U.S. Justice Department as the “largest and most influential criminal group in Colombia.”

BBC News cited intelligence sources saying that the gang put a price of about C$91,000 on Sombra’s head, and that the dog has been moved from the gang’s operating centre to the airport in Bogota. – READ MORE

A routine inspection at a Philadelphia port last week resulted in the confiscation of $1.7 million worth of the dangerous opioid fentanyl, which had been shipped from China, federal authorities said.

A drug-sniffing dog detected the fentanyl inside barrels of iron oxide, Philadelphia’s FOX 29 reported.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 50 packages of the “white, powdery substance,” a CBP release said. Officers later positively identified the substance as fentanyl.

Fentanyl shipment from China worth $1.7 million seized at Philadelphia Port. https://t.co/bdX6UI0SHC pic.twitter.com/XITKIo0Aq6 — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) June 29, 2018

The drugs weighed a total of 110 pounds, and had a street value of $34,000 per kilogram, authorities said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1