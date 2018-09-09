Collins’s office received 3,000 coat hangers protesting Kavanaugh

Activists have sent Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) 3,000 coat hangers, referencing back-alley abortions, in their efforts to persuade her to vote against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The mail-ins accompany TV ads aimed at swaying the senator’s vote and pledges to fund her Senate opponent in 2020 if she votes to confirm Kavanaugh, The Associated Press reports.

The centrist Collins is seen as a critical swing vote in Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing and has said she wouldn’t vote to confirm a nominee who was hostile to Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that legalized abortions.

She said Kavanaugh during a meeting told her he considered the case to be established precedent. However, critics are concerned about a recently revealed email from 2003, from when Kavanaugh worked in the Bush administration, in which Kavanaugh said the Supreme Court “can always overrule its precedent.” – READ MORE

Throughout the four-day confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, there was no shortage of protestors and chaos. People used the event as a way to protest the nominee — and Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) called out those “sick people.”

“Confirmation hearings are supposed to be an opportunity for the American people to hear from the nominee,” Hatch said on Thursday, the Free Beacon reported. “Unfortunately, it seems some on the political left have decided to try to turn this hearing into a circus.”

On Tuesday, as Democrats erupted in protest over Republicans blocking access to documents from Kavanaugh’s White House work decades ago, dozens of protestors were removed from the room by security clearance — quickly turning the hearing into chaos.

“We need good, decent, people to step forward, to contribute, even when it’s ugly, particularly when it’s ugly,” Hatch said.– READ MORE