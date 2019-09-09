Collins Slams House Dems for Their Effort to Define Trump Impeachment Inquiry: ‘They Should Be Ashamed’

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) is laying into his Democratic colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee for their continued push for impeachment against President Donald Trump.

However, Collins, a ranking member, blasted the committee’s Democrats for the continued impeachment effort during Sunday’s interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“They have portrayed themselves in just a terrible way over the last eight months, and they keep digging their hole,” Collins said.

“This is really pathetic. Nothing like this has ever happened in the House before. Again, they are trying to chart new ground when they don’t want to do what they know they have to do. If they really want to do this, they have to bring impeachment to the floor. This is simply a show, it is a travesty, and frankly, they should be ashamed.”

However, he said that Democrats went "so far" to claim to the court "that they had proper procedures in place for grand jury material and sensitive material."