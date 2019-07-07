Collins Continues Her Support for Kavanaugh: I Don’t ‘Regret My Vote in the Least’

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) doesn’t regret voting in support of now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh after controversy over his confirmation swept the nation’s capital.

The swing-vote senator chose to support Kavanaugh’s confirmation to “the highest court in the land” after chaotic confirmation hearings as he was accused of sexual misconduct from decades ago, as well as other accusations, which resulted in an FBI investigation.

“I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh,” Collins previously said in support of then-nominee Kavanaugh. “The allegations fail to meet the ‘more likely than not’ standard.”

Collins was a crucial vote to confirm Kavanaugh, but leading up to her support for him, she and her family received threats during his confirmation process. She later revealed that Kavanaugh had sent her a text message after the confirmation saying “he would work hard to make me proud and the American people proud.”

The Republican senator told The New York Times in an article published on Saturday, “I do not regret my vote in the least.” She pointed to Kavanaugh’s record on abortion in backing her supporting for him. – READ MORE