Collins Calls on Democrats to Help ‘Fix This’ Crisis After a Border Visit He Says ‘Will Break Your Heart’

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) had an experience that “will break your heart” while visiting the U.S.-Mexico border amid the growing crisis.

Collins met with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in El Paso, Texas, earlier this week “to see firsthand the crisis at our southern border.”

The Republican congressman’s border visit comes at a time that border officials hit a record roundup in apprehensions of illegal immigrants, reaching 1,036 as of early Wednesday.

“What I saw at the border will break your heart,” Collins told “Fox & Friends” about his border visit. He said the “perverse incentives” of U.S. immigration policies are “causing this to happen.”

The Georgia representative noted immigrants are looking for a “free pass” while putting children “as young as one and two and three-months-years-old in danger” to cross the border illegally, adding that Congress must “fix this.” – READ MORE