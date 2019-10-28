College women team up for ‘Feminism and Firearms’ campus event to advocate for concealed carry on campus (VIDEO)

Women at the University of Nevada, Reno, teamed up recently to hold a pro-Second Amendment event at the campus in Reno.

As highlighted by the The College Fix, the event — “Feminism and Firearms” — was a forum for pro-Second Amendment students to discuss the concept of concealed carry on campus. The campus event on Oct. 17 aimed to “address the consequences of UNR’s anti-campus carry rule and how students can push UNR to change the current policy.”

The campus does not currently allow concealed carry on campus.

Alummus Amanda Collins-Johnson, who suffered a horrific rape experience while on campus more than a decade ago, and gun rights activist Antonia Okafor discussed the concealed carry laws on campus in an effort to empower young women who support the Second Amendment and refuse to be victimized. – READ MORE