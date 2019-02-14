College On High Alert After Police Look For Mom Going Around Campus Asking If Students Will Date Her Son

A mother in her 50s was allegedly eager to find a date on a Maryland college campus, but it was not for herself — it was for her son.

Police sent an alert to the Towson University community after students complained of a woman allegedly showing them a picture of her son on her cellphone and asking if anyone was interested in dating him, The Baltimore Sun reported.

It is unclear whether her son attends the college.

“This incident advisory is being provided in order to make the TU Community aware of an incident on campus that may cause concern,” Charles Herring, TU police chief, said in a campus-wide email, the Sun reported. “This advisory is intended to heighten awareness and inform the community of incidents that may impact their safety and security.”

The email also included a link to a document compiled Friday showing a still image of the woman in a multi-colored scarf.

Police will not conduct a criminal investigation against the woman — they just want to stop the behavior.

“The woman has not been identified at this time, but TUPD is following up on several leads,” Towson University Director of Media Relations and News Sean Welsh told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The university is about 13 miles outside of Baltimore.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Send tips to: [email protected]

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation