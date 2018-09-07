College of the Ozarks Drops Nike over Kaepernick Ad Campaign

A College In Missouri Has Decided To “choose Its Country Over Company,” And Do Away With All Athletic Uniforms Which Display The Nike Logo.

The College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, has chosen to part ways with Nike over the company’s decision to make anthem protester Colin Kaepernick, the face of their new ad campaign.

“In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America,” College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis explained.

“If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform.” – READ MORE

A Sporting Goods Store In Colorado Has Vowed To Stop Selling Nike Products, After The Sportswear Giant Chose Colin Kaepernick As The Face Of Its “just Do It” Ad Campaign.

Steve Martin, the owner of Prime Time Sports in Colorado Springs, Colorado, said he is just going to “do it” even if it hurts his business.

“Pretty sure I won’t survive without them,” Martin told CNN. “I gotta do what I gotta do. I’m just doing it.”- READ MORE