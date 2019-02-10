College Newspaper Says ‘White Boys’ Should Not Be ‘Allowed To Talk’

A blatantly racist opinion piece penned by a Pennsylvania college student says “white boys” should not “be allowed to talk.”

Leda Fisher, a senior and self-identified “black girl” at Dickinson College, whines about “white boys” in her higher education years “incessantly” speaking about issues and sharing their opinions, in a piece titled, “Should White Boys Still Be Allowed to Talk?

The piece was published on Thursday at the student newspaper, The Dickinsonian. School administration addressed the severe backlash to the openly racist piece on Friday in an email underscoring their position to uphold free speech and condemned prejudice.

(…)

In “honor of Black History Month,” says Fisher, “white boys” should be shut up.

“So, should white boys still be allowed to share their ‘opinions’? Should we be forced to listen? In honor of Black History Month, I’m gonna go with a hell no,” she says. “Go find someone whose perspective has been buried or ignored and listen to them, raise up their voice.”

In abundantly racist form, Fisher then lists stereotypical “white boy” names to highlight her point: “To all the Chrises, Ryans, Olivers, and Seans out there, I encourage you to critically examine where your viewpoints come from, read a text that challenges you without looking for reasons to dismiss it, and maybe try listening from now on.”- READ MORE