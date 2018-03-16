College lists ‘God bless you’ as a ‘microaggression’

Telling a classmate “God bless you” after she sneezes is a “microaggression,” according to extensive social justice guidelines posted by a women’s college in Boston.

On its website, the Simmons College library lists six “anti-oppression” categories—“anti-racism,” “anti-transmisia,” “anti-ableism,” “anti-Islamomisia,” “anti-sanism” and “anti-queermisia”—with which students should be familiar.

“This guide is intended to provide some general information about anti-oppression, diversity, and inclusion as well as information and resources for the social justice issues key to the Simmons College community,” a description of the catalogue reads.

Under the “anti-Islamomisia” tab, students are warned that saying “God bless you” after a sneeze is to commit the microaggression, “Assumption of One’s Own Religious Identity as the Norm.”

Wishing someone “Merry Christmas” similarly “conveys one’s perception that everyone is Christian or believes in God.” – READ MORE

