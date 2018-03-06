College librarians argue Christians who say ‘God bless you’ are Islamophobic

If you’ve ever wished someone a “Merry Christmas” or said “God bless you” when someone sneezes, you’ve committed an act of “Islamomisic microaggressions,” according to college librarians at a Massachusetts college.

The Anti-Oppression Library Guide at Simmons College in Boston is a collaborative effort among the school’s librarians, reported CampusReform.org.

“Islamomisic Microaggressions are commonplace verbal or behavioral indignities, whether intentional or unintentional, which communicates hostile, derogatory, or negative slights in relation to the beliefs and religious practices of Muslims,” the librarians argue. “They are structurally based and invoke oppressive systems of religious/Christian hierarchy.”

A spokesperson told Fox News the guide is not a policy of Simmons College.

“The information in this guide is an introductory resource intended to provide general information about anti-oppression, diversity, and inclusion,” the statement read. “It is by no means a complete guide to social justice issues, religions, conversations or points of view.” – READ MORE

