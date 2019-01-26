College Kids Blame Trump For The Shutdown, But Are Totally Surprised By The Offers He Already Put On The Table

George Mason University students blamed President Donald Trump for the government shutdown, in a Campus Reform video released Friday.

Many called for Trump to compromise with the Democrats to end the five-week shutdown, but were surprised when they learned he already made offers and it was turned down by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump’s proposal included Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protections for children brought into the U.S. by illegal immigrants, 2,750 new border agents and law enforcement professionals, and $800 million in urgent humanitarian aid in exchange for $5.7 billion for the border wall.

“They should allow some funding for the wall for now, if Trump were to agree to some of terms as well,” one student said to Campus Reform.

Many students were shocked when they learned Trump already made the proposals that would appeal to Democrats.

“I’m pleasantly surprised he offered those things,” one student said.

“I’m obviously behind it,” another student at the Virginia school said. “Last time I checked, it said 31-day shutdown.”

One student added that Pelosi should “have an open mind.”

