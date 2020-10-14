College Investigating Students Who Possibly ‘Exposed Themselves Or Others To COVID-19’ On Purpose

Brigham Young University-Idaho is investigating reports that some students intentionally “exposed themselves or others to COVID-19,” according to a school update.

The school expressed concerns over reports of the students’s actions, whose objectives were to catch the virus and then to make money off of plasma with viral antibodies, according to the Monday update. Students found guilty of the possible actions “will be immediately suspended” and could also be expelled, the school said.

“The university condemns this behavior and is actively seeking evidence of any such conduct among our student body,” the update said.

“The contraction and spread of COVID-19 is not a light matter. Reckless disregard for health and safety will inevitably lead to additional illness and loss of life in our community,” the update also said.

The update also noted that the school earlier stated about the possibility of going to a full online model “if recent trends in Idaho and Madison County continue.”

“We urge all members of the campus community to act respectfully and responsibly by observing all public health and university protocols and placing the well-being of others above personal benefit or convenience,” the update said.

The school has “119 student active cases,” according to their COVID-19 dashboard.

The school update also noted resources to assist students since the virus has taken a toll in many regards, including an emotional toll.

University spokesman Brett Crandall declined to offer further comment.