College football player who died in Mexico was murdered, family says

A college football player who was found dead in Mexico during his spring break was murdered, his family said Friday in their first statement since his death.

A spokeswoman for the family of Andrew Dorogi, 21, told the Boston Globe the Amherst College senior was killed while he was returning from a spring break trip with several friends at Cabo San Lucas. Dorogi, who was set to graduate from college later this month, was found dead on March 16 at a train station in Mexico City.

The family released no specifics, citing the ongoing investigation, according to the Globe.

“I don’t think the Mexican government is really doing that much,” Dorogi’s grandfather, Joseph Dorogi, 86, told the Boston Globe. “I’d like to know what happened.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1