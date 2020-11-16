Collateral Damage? CDC Admits COVID Lockdowns Sparked Surge In Children’s Mental Health Issues

As Joe Biden’s COVID advisory team begin to set the narrative for Americans to accept a very strict nationwide lockdown for up to six weeks “because the scientists say so,” the CDC has unleashed some rather painful ‘science’ exposing the collateral damage that tyrannical lockdowns have caused among the youngest members of our society… who can’t even vote to ‘throw the bums out’ who put them in this situation.

Disruptions to daily life during the pandemic lockdowns, anxiety about contracting COVID-19, and social isolation are all taking a toll on children’s mental health, a report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests.

The report, based on information from a subset of hospitals in 47 states, “provides timely surveillance data concerning children’s mental health in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As pandemic mitigation techniques were implemented to varying degrees of tyranny depending on the governor’s political orientation, the average weekly numbers of children’s emergency department visits for mental health-related reasons soared.

Compared with 2019, the proportion of mental health–related visits for children aged 5–11 and 12–17 years increased approximately 24%. and 31%, respectively. – READ MORE

