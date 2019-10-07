Colin Powell: The GOP ‘Has Got To Get A Grip On Itself’

Just as Trump supporters were ready to label Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) as the biggest appeaser of Democrats in the United States, two-time Barack Obama endorser and former Secretary of State Colin Powell emerged from the shadows to say the GOP needs to “get a grip on itself” as they defend Trump from impeachment.

Speaking to a crowd at The Jefferson Series, Powell said that Republicans need to find the courage to speak out against wrongdoing when it presents itself.

“The Republican party has got to get a grip on itself,” Powell said, as reported by The Hill. “Republican leaders and members of the Congress, both Senate and the House, are holding back because they’re terrified of what will happen to any one of them if they speak out.”

Powell went on to say that America’s foreign policy is “in shambles right now” under President Trump, creating an environment he cannot understand, citing instances like “sharpiegate” as examples of where America is headed. – READ MORE