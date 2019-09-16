Colin Kaepernick’s Nike commercial wins an Emmy Award

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike commercial won an Emmy Award for outstanding commercial on Sunday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

It beat out impressive ads for Netflix as well as Apple’s Macbook, iPhone XS and Sandy Hook Promise.

Nike announced Kaepernick as the face of its “Just Do It” campaign last September, prompting immediate backlash due to his controversial decision to start kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games in 2016. The move, he said, was an effort to protest systemic racial injustices against the African-American community in the country.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS DEFENSIVE BACK RELEASES COLIN KAEPERNICK TRIBUTE SONG

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since failing to re-sign with the 49ers, says in the ad.

“Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough,” he continues. – READ MORE