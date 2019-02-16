Colin Kaepernick’s grievance with NFL resolved, lawyers say

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s grievance with the National Football League has been resolved, his lawyers announced Friday.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” lawyers Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas said in a statement. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances.”

The lawyers didn’t release what sort of resolution the two sides had come to. Neither Kaepernick nor Reid commented on the settlement, only retweeting their lawyers’ statement.