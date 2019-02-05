 

Colin Kaepernick Supporters Triggered by NFL Showing MLK Footage

It Did Not Take Long For The Nfl To Wade Into Controversial Waters On Super Bowl Sunday. Early In The Evening, The Nfl Showed A Montage Of Images Featuring Martin Luther King Jr., In An Effort To Celebrate Civil Rights Heroes Of The Past.

However, the NFL’s efforts did not sit well with supporters of unemployed anthem protester Colin Kaepernick. Who believe the NFL hypocritically lauds civil rights heroes of the past, while blacklisting someone they see as a social justice hero of the present.

After the montage featuring King, the NFL welcomed the late reverend’s youngest daughter Bernice, along with Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) and activist Andrew Young, for the coin toss.

With Kaepernick’s unemployment and grievance case in mind, it didn’t take Twitter users long to pounce on the what they perceived to be, the NFL’s obvious hypocrisy – READ MORE

Staff