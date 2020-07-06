Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal With Disney/ESPN To Make Docu-Series About His Own Life, Social Justice Films

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has found himself suddenly in demand again, and Monday, the racial justice activist announced that he’d inked a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN to produce “scripted and unscripted stories that deal with race, social injustice and the quest for equity,” including a documentary series about his own life, per Variety.

Kaepernick, who left the National Football League in 2017 after turning down a one-year contract with the 49ers, has signed several lucrative deals of late, beginning with a multi-year agreement, multi-million dollar contract with Nike. He also recently inked a deal with Netflix for another autobiographical project, “Colin in Black & White,” which, the streaming network says, will “examine Kaepernick’s high school years to illuminate the experiences that shaped his advocacy.”

Critically acclaimed director Ava DuVernay has signed on to help handle that six-episode series, which will reportedly debut later this year.

The new Disney/ESPN projects, part of a long-term partnership between the network and Kaepernick’s Ra Vision Media production company, will have a focus on social justice and will fall largely under ESPN’s “The Undefeated” venue, which “focuses on matters of race in sports,” but could involve collaborations between Kaepernick and other Disney media properties, like animation studio Pixar and streaming network Hulu. – READ MORE

