Colin Kaepernick ready to play in NFL again, quarterback’s agents say in memo to debunk ‘false narratives’

Colin Kaepernick’s representatives released a memo Thursday trying to debunk what they called “false narratives” surrounding the free-agent quarterback who has not played in the league since the 2016 season.

Jeff Nalley and Jasmine Windham, who represent Kaepernick, said in the memo that their client is ready to play at the drop of a hat but they have received “little to no response” about possible opportunities in the league. The statement went on to ask and answer 10 questions surrounding Kaepernick.

“There have been so many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it’s important to set the record straight, again.” Please read this!! Don’t believe the lies being told about my brother .@Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/n7J384bT96 — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) October 10, 2019

“Not a single team has offered Colin a job since the 2016 season, in which he began as a peaceful protest,” it said.

“Not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout. Seattle brought Colin in for a visit but did not work him out. Afterwards, [Seahawks coach] Pete Carroll said Colin is a ‘starter in this league.’ No other NFL team has interviewed or worked out Colin the past 3 seasons, despite other false statements in the media to the contrary.” – READ MORE