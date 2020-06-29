Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series Coming Soon

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the man who launched the movement of kneeling during the National Anthem at sporting events, will be getting a scripted Netflix series about his life

According to Fox News, Kaepernick will be teaming with “Selma” and “13th” director Ava DuVernay for the series, “Colin in Black & White,” which will focus on the athlete’s “formative high school years, lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.”

The series will be six episodes, which the former quarterback and Black Lives Matter activist will narrate.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture, and for him, personally,” DuVernay said in a press release on Monday. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports, and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.” – READ MORE

