Colin Kaepernick, Dr. Anthony Fauci set to receive Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award for being ‘human rights defenders’

Others expected to receive the annual award include Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal, Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign, and Dolores Huerta, founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and co-founder of United Farm Workers of America.

On Monday, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization issued a statement about the honors.

“At a time when the courageous pursuit of equality and justice has become political and riddled with adversity, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stands with these modern-day human rights defenders in their inspirational fight for progress,” the org announced.

Kerry Kennedy, president of the organization, said that in 2020, the country is “yearning for leadership, for moral fortitude, for common decency and kindness, and this year’s Ripple of Hope laureates give us great hope for the future.” – READ MORE

