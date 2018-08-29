COLD WAR: Cynthia Nixon Demands Debate Room Be 76 Degrees Because Cold Rooms Are ‘Sexist’

Actress and progressive activist Cynthia Nixon is due to debate New York Governor Andrew Cuomo if the pair ever manages to hash out whether the temperature of the debate arena will be “arctic” cold or broiling hot.

According to The New York Times both teams have been embroiled (pun intended, obviously) in a heated (oh, it’s happening) clash over how hot or cold the debate ring at Hofstra University on Long Island should be when the candidates arrive to square off, and tempers are showing no sign of cooling off.

Nixon’s top aide, a woman by the name of Rebecca Katz, fired the first salvo, requesting that the auditorium be kept at a sweltering 76 degrees because cold temperatures like the kind Cuomo prefers are “notoriously sexist.”

Katz is referring, no doubt, to this study published some time ago in the reputable-sounding, “Nature Climate Change” journal, which posited that office buildings base their climate control fluctuations on the needs of the male metabolism: “One variable in the formula, resting metabolic rate (how fast we generate heat), is based on a 40-year-old man weighing about 154 pounds.” – READ MORE

The White House says it is “deeply disturbing” that liberal New York gubernatorial candidate and former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon is referring to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency as a “terrorist organization.”

“It’s deeply disturbing that Cynthia Nixon has no clue of what ICE does to protect Americans and New Yorkers every day from dangerous criminals, terrorists, child smugglers and human traffickers,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Monday.

Nixon, who is attempting to position herself to the left of incumbent Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has repeatedly used the phrase to describe the federal government agency that enforces immigration laws.

Nixon, who has joined the liberal calls for the abolishment of ICE, recently tweeted: “I can think of no better description than to call ICE a terrorist organization.” – READ MORE