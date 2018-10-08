‘COLBERT’ Writer On Kavanaugh: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined His Life’

The confirmation hearings on Brett Kavanaugh were disgusting, driven by Democrats who held a vicious 36-year-old allegation of sexual assault against the Supreme Court nominee until the 11th hour and then set about tearing down a good man who’d work his whole life to achieve his dreams of serving on the high court.

But now, at least one liberal has acknowledged that that was their goal all along.

Writer for the Colbert Show just deleted this tweet. This is all they cared about from the beginning. “So how did our politics get so poisonous?” – Colbert pic.twitter.com/PaOqTgH4aK — Sam (@Sam_5thEstate) October 7, 2018

Dumas is a writer for The Colbert Show, starring Stephen Colbert, who has railed against Republicans since coming on the air. She deleted the post on Twitter, and later offered another in explanation.

The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) October 7, 2018

But it was all too late. Dumas had finally put into words exactly what Democrats had been shooting for from the start.- READ MORE

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” with guest host Dana Bash on Sunday, defending her Saturday vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Collins explained that Kavanaugh’s “forceful denial” along with the obvious pain he was feeling when he passionately voiced his own defense before the Senate Judiciary Committee were certainly part of her decision-making process — but she also noted that she supported an FBI investigation because she felt more information was needed. – READ MORE