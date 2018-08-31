Colbert Believes That Being a Straight White Man in America Is a ‘Dark Feeling’

In a Rolling Stone interview published on Wednesday, the liberal late-night host Stephen Colbert said that straight, white Christian Americans should not feel good about themselves right now.

He said a “dark feeling” should come with being proud of being a straight, white, Christian American.

“It had a thesis statement about what feels right to you, as opposed to what is supported by fact. That’s the thesis statement of the entire 10 years. But the question was, why am I, Stephen Colbert — white, male, straight, Christian, American — a hegemonic figure? In my life, I don’t just mean in character,” the comedian said in the interview.

He continued, “I’m like, ‘Yeah, f*** yeah, me, me. Me, white, male Christian, American, straight. Number one!’ That is a dark feeling, because it is indulging in an appetite for yourself.”

He added, "It's very possessive, it's very consumptive, it's pornographic, and so the confession is: Yes, I have these feelings as well. But the question is: Why are those feelings indulged in America?"

CNN anchor Don Lemon once again threw off all pretense of journalistic integrity during an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” in which the two public figures discussed the issues surrounding the border.

The two left-wing media personalities agreed that the immigration debate has a “racial component,” which prompted Lemon to present what he believes is truly driving the immigration debate: white people’s fear of “losing their privilege.”

As reported by Newsbusters, Colbert and Lemon had no problem blaming the situation on those ignorant white citizens living in border states.