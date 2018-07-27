COKEGATE: CNN ‘Catches’ Trump Asking Politely For A Coke

On Wednesday, CNN tried to squeeze some juice out of their nothingburger leaked audio of Donald Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen by running an entire report on Trump politely asking for someone to get him a coke. “Get me a coke, please,” Trump says at one point during the leaked audio.

“Trump caught on tape: Get me a Coke, please,” says the CNN headline.

“President Trump was caught on tape ordering a Coke,” reads the outlet’s description of the report. “Jeanne Moos reports on why that part is so popular.”

“Have you heard the juiciest part of the Trump/Cohen tape? Incontrovertible evidence of a thirsty president living up to his daily consumption of [12 diet Cokes],” says Moos.- READ MORE

