Cohn: Woodward book inaccurately portrays ‘my experience at the White House’

Gary Cohn, the former top economic adviser to President Trump, on Tuesday said portrayals of him in veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s new book are inaccurate, though he didn’t say what specific accounts were incorrect.

“This book does not accurately portray my experience at the White House,” Cohn said in a statement to Axios. “I am proud of my service in the Trump Administration, and I continue to support the President and his economic agenda.”

In the book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” Woodward reports that Cohn twice pulled paperwork off of Trump’s desk that he was intending to sign to withdraw the United States from trade agreements.

Cohn reportedly took a letter from Trump’s desk that would have withdrawn the U.S. from a trade agreement with South Korea and separately took another letter off the president’s desk in spring 2017 that would have withdrawn the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement, according to the book. – READ MORE