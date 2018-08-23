Cohen’s Lawyer Claims Client Has More to Tell Mueller About Trump

Lanny Davis, the attorney for President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, launched a full-fledged offensive against Trump on Wednesday, one day after telling the media that Cohen “would be happy” to tell special counsel Robert Mueller everything he knows about Trump’s activities during the 2016 presidential campaign.

On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to eight criminal counts, including campaign finance violations.

Later in the day, Davis said Cohen had knowledge “of interest” to Mueller and was “more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows,” according to The Washington Post. In an interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, he said his client is “liberated to tell the truth,” according to The Washington Times.

Davis said Cohen could address whether Trump was part of a “criminal conspiracy” to hack into the emails of Democratic Party leaders, CNN reported.

Trump on Tuesday denied that Cohen’s guilty plea and a jury’s conviction the same day of Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on fraud charges had anything to do with alleged Russian collusion in the election, the official purpose of the Mueller probe. – READ MORE

Michael Cohen will have to offer “something other than his own word” that Donald Trump told him to violate campaign finance law in 2016 by paying two women alleging affairs to silence them before Trump will face legal jeopardy, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Thomas H. Dupree Jr. said Tuesday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“For me, what this ultimately is going to come down to is whether Cohen has something other than his own word that this is what happened, that these payments were made for the purpose of influencing the campaign, that they were done at the direction of, presumably, Donald Trump,” Dupree said.

Cohen (pictured above) was Trump’s personal lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“If Cohen has Trump on tape, if Cohen has evidence to support his allegations, then it could pose greater jeopardy for the president,” Dupree added. “But right now all we know is it’s just Cohen’s word against, presumably, the president’s word.”

Cohen reached a plea deal with prosecutors Tuesday on eight felony counts — two of which concerned campaign finance law violations. He pleaded guilty to facilitating payments to two women who claimed to have engaged in affairs with Trump — Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. – READ MORE