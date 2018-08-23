Cohen Needs ‘Something Other Than His Own Word’ to Hurt Trump

Michael Cohen will have to offer “something other than his own word” that Donald Trump told him to violate campaign finance law in 2016 by paying two women alleging affairs to silence them before Trump will face legal jeopardy, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Thomas H. Dupree Jr. said Tuesday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“For me, what this ultimately is going to come down to is whether Cohen has something other than his own word that this is what happened, that these payments were made for the purpose of influencing the campaign, that they were done at the direction of, presumably, Donald Trump,” Dupree said.

Cohen (pictured above) was Trump’s personal lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“If Cohen has Trump on tape, if Cohen has evidence to support his allegations, then it could pose greater jeopardy for the president,” Dupree added. “But right now all we know is it’s just Cohen’s word against, presumably, the president’s word.”

Cohen reached a plea deal with prosecutors Tuesday on eight felony counts — two of which concerned campaign finance law violations. He pleaded guilty to facilitating payments to two women who claimed to have engaged in affairs with Trump — Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. – READ MORE

Borrowing a page from newly-minted Resistance heroes like Peter Strzok and Andrew McCabe, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his legal fees.

“On Aug. 21, Michael Cohen made the decision to take legal responsibility and to continue his commitment to tell the truth,” reads a statement on the “Michael Cohen Truth Fund,” a GoFundMe page set up by Cohen lawyer Lanny Davis.

Cohen, a millionaire, pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight counts of bank fraud, tax evasion and campaign finance violation.

The campaign finance charges stem from Cohen’s payments to two women who claimed they had affairs with Donald Trump. Cohen said during his arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom that he acted at the direction of Trump.

Cohen is also accused of failing to report $4 million in income he received from 2012 to 2016 for his family’s taxi medallion business. – READ MORE