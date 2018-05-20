Cohen lawyers seek to block Stormy Daniels’ attorney from case

ttorneys for Michael Cohen are asking a federal judge to block adult film star Stormy Daniels’s attorney Michael Avenatti from a case involving an FBI raid of Cohen’s home and office last month.

In court papers filed on Friday, Cohen’s attorneys accused Michael Avenatti of creating a “carnival atmosphere” in legal proceedings involving Cohen, pointing to his numerous television appearances in recent months.

“Mr. Avenatti’s deliberate public dissemination of confidential nonpublic information speaks to his character and lack of fitness to appear before this Court — as well as his craving to create a ‘carnival atmosphere,'” the filing reads.

“Mr. Avenatti has appeared on national television and made statements regarding Mr. Cohen 147 times over the past ten weeks, and many of these statements concerned nonpublic information and misrepresentations regarding Mr. Cohen,” it continues. – READ MORE

