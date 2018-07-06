True Pundit

Cohen adds ex-Clinton official to legal team: report

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal lawyer, has reportedly hired Clinton administration White House official Lanny Davis.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Thursday tweeted a statement from Davis saying he has spoken to Cohen “many times in the last two weeks” and that he “recognized his sincerity” in an ABC News interview that aired earlier this week.

“Michael Cohen deserves to tell his side of the story — subject, of course to the advice of counsel,” Davis, who served as White House special counsel under former President Clinton, said in the statement. He currently works as a legal crisis manager.

