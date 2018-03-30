Science
Coffee needs cancer warning in California, judge rules
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that coffee companies need to carry a cancer warning label in California.
Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle said in a proposed decision Wednesday that Starbucks and other coffee companies failed to prove the threat from a chemical compound produced during coffee roasting was insignificant.
The chemical, acrylamide, is a carcinogen created when coffee beans are roasted. The carcinogen is one in a list of chemicals the state of California considers possible causes of cancer. Alcoholic beverages are also on the list.
The lawsuit was first filed in 2010 by a nonprofit group who targeted coffee roasters, distributors and retailers that make or sell coffee for failing “to provide clear and reasonable warning” that drinking coffee could expose people to acrylamide. – READ MORE
