Coffee needs cancer warning in California, judge rules

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that coffee companies need to carry a cancer warning label in California.

Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle said in a proposed decision Wednesday that Starbucks and other coffee companies failed to prove the threat from a chemical compound produced during coffee roasting was insignificant.

The chemical, acrylamide, is a carcinogen created when coffee beans are roasted. The carcinogen is one in a list of chemicals the state of California considers possible causes of cancer. Alcoholic beverages are also on the list.

The lawsuit was first filed in 2010 by a nonprofit group who targeted coffee roasters, distributors and retailers that make or sell coffee for failing “to provide clear and reasonable warning” that drinking coffee could expose people to acrylamide. – READ MORE

