‘Cockroach Milk’ Is The Latest Superfood…Sort Of (VIDEO)

Remember when the only milk was milk? Like, from a cow. Then came soy milk, almond milk, cashew milk, rice milk, etc. While most people wouldn’t need a whole lot of nudging to experiment with any of these the milk imitators, a more recently discovered “milk” may require some time to catch on.

Yes, cockroach milk.

Diploptera punctate, or the Pacific beetle cockroach, is the only cockroach that gives birth to its offspring directly, rather than by depositing a pod or an egg. The cockroach feeds its young in-utero with a milk-like crystal substance.READ MORE

