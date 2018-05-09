True Pundit

‘Cocaine Mitch’ Trolls Don Blankenship After Loss In Hilarious Tweet

Team Mitch, the official campaign Twitter feed of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), made it snow after former coal baron Don Blankenship lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in West Virginia on Tuesday.

Blankenship’s campaign was marked by repeated attacks on McConnell, and at one point he called the senator “cocaine Mitch” in a campaign ad. The nickname stems from accusations that a ship owned by the company of McConnell’s father-in-law was used to carry 90 pounds of cocaine. No charges appear to have been filed, according to The Washington Post.

The pic is an edited version of an image used to promote the Netflix series “Narcos,” which is about a drug cartel in Colombia – READ MORE

McConnell's official campaign account trolls West Virginia GOP primary loser.

