Coca-Cola in talks with marijuana producer to make pot-infused drinks: report

The Coca-Cola Company is in talks with cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis to create pot-infused drinks, according to BNN Bloomberg.

BNN Bloomberg, citing multiple sources, reported Monday that the two companies are in “serious talks” to develop the drink. The companies would likely create a beverage that would “ease inflammation, pain and cramping,” the news outlet reported.

Kent Landers, a spokesman for Coca-Cola, declined to comment to BNN Bloomberg about Aurora but said in an emailed statement that Coca-Cola is “closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD.”

“Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world,” Landers said. “The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time.” – READ MORE

With A New Minor In “marijuana Studies,” New Jersey’s Stockton University Is Launching An Academic Discipline That Might Be More About Taking It Easy Than Taking On A Discipline.

With the marijuana lobby on the move in New Jersey, the school thinks that teaching the ins and outs of the marijuana industry will put Stockton on the cutting edge of education, according to NJ.com.

“This is a growing industry, and we want to prepare our students from a variety of academic viewpoints,” said biology professor Ekaterina Sedia, the program coordinator for cannabis studies.

“We will not be telling students what is the right thing to do,” Sedia added. “We will be providing a context and information that they can use to make their own decisions. Offering a program is not an endorsement.”- READ MORE