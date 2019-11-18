Coast Guard intercepts narco-sub with 5,000 pounds of cocaine worth $69M

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter has seized an apparent narco-submarine carrying more than 5,000 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $69 million during an interdiction operation in the Pacific Ocean.

The semi-submersible vessel was transporting 2 1/2 tons of cocaine at the time of the Oct. 23 seizure by Coast Guard law enforcement personnel aboard the Harriet Lane.

“Boarding teams from the cutter deployed in interceptor boats and stopped the suspected smuggling vessel just before midnight,” the Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.

“The boarding teams took control of the vessel before the four suspected smugglers aboard could sink the craft using installed scuttling valves.” – READ MORE