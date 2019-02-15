Coal Plant To Close Down, Despite Trump’s Pleas

The Tennessee Valley Authority voted to close down a Kentucky coal-fired power plant, bucking pressure from President Donald Trump to keep it running.

The 7-member board of directors for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) voted almost unanimously on Thursday to shutter the remaining coal-fired unit at its Paradise Fossil Plant. Unit 3 of the plant, located in Muhlenberg, Kentucky, is now slated to close down by December 2020.

The vote came despite public arm twisting by Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to keep the plant open.

“Coal is an important part of our electricity generation mix and should give serious consideration to all factors before voting to close viable power plants, like Paradise #3 in Kentucky!” the president Tweeted Monday night.

Coal is an important part of our electricity generation mix and @TVAnews should give serious consideration to all factors before voting to close viable power plants, like Paradise #3 in Kentucky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2019

“I agree Mr. President. is an affordable & reliable source of energy we can find right here in . It powers the lights in our homes & employs thousands of hardworking Kentuckians,” McConnell, a senior U.S. senator from the state, tweeted shortly after Trump. “Coal has helped fuel our country’s greatness & it needs to be part of our energy future.

I agree Mr. President. #Coal is an affordable & reliable source of energy we can find right here in #Kentucky. It powers the lights in our homes & employs thousands of hardworking Kentuckians. Coal has helped fuel our country’s greatness & it needs to be part of our energy future https://t.co/OFuh20atcL — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) February 11, 2019