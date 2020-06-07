Co-Founder steps down from Reddit board to make room for a black candidate

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian announced via Twitter on Friday that he’s resigning from the Reddit board and urging the board to fill his seat with a black candidate. Co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman subsequently said he and the Reddit board will honor Ohanian’s request.

“Despite making significant progress over the years, we have to turn a mirror on ourselves and be willing to do the hard work of making sure we are living up to our values in our product and policies,” Huffman wrote.

The move comes amid nationwide protests that are compelling the technology industry, along with all other facets of American society, to acknowledge systemic racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

“I co-founded Reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging,” Ohanian said both in tweets and a video he posted online. “It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?'”

He added, “I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.” – READ MORE

