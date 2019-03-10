CNN’s Zucker: Fox News is a ‘propaganda outlet’

CNN President Jeff Zucker slammed Fox News Saturday as a “propaganda outlet” and defended the Democratic National Committee’s decision to not allow Fox to host a presidential primary debate.

“I think the consternation about this is a little misplaced,” he said. “They don’t have to give one to CNN, they don’t have to give one to NBC. They have no obligation to give one to Fox,” he said at the South by Southwest Festival, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I think the question should be, is Fox state-run TV or is the White House state-run government by Fox TV?”

The DNC announced its decision this week following a report from The New Yorker that detailed close coordination between Fox News and the Trump campaign and administration.