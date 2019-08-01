CNN’s Van Jones: ‘We’re All Still in Therapy’ Over 2016

CNN’s post-debate analysis took an abruptly emotional turn Tuesday night when the Van Jones Show’s eponymous host supposed that all present were “still in therapy” for the heart-wrenching defeat they’d suffered on the fateful night of November 8, 2016.

Jones spent most of the panel discussion advocating for a radical departure from the supposedly “moderate” policies of the lesser-known candidates on Tuesday’s stage. “None of those moderates are gonna make it,” he griped. He also chided that same handful of candidates for looking like “scaredy-cats” in the presence of strident progressives like Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Jones later broke out this somber (or entertaining, depending on one’s political alignment) take: