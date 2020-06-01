CNN’s Van Jones: Forget KKK, It’s The ‘White, Liberal Hillary Clinton Supporter’ America Should Fear (VIDEO)

As cities across the state melt down in race protests, CNN’s Van Jones was on hand to offer words of wisdom.

“Even the most liberal, well-intentioned white person has a virus in his or her brain that can be activated at an instant,” Jones said on Friday.

CNN’s Van Jones: “Even the most well-intentioned white person has a virus in his or her brain” https://t.co/swoJowvRrt pic.twitter.com/9hs3TSMmaL — Disrn (@DisrnNews) May 30, 2020

“It’s not the racist white person who is in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about. It’s the white liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park who would tell you right now, you know, people like that – ‘oh, I don’t see race, race is no big deal to me, I see us all as the same, I give to charities.’

“But the minute she sees a black man who she does not respect or who she has a slight thought against, she weaponized race like she had been trained by the Aryan Nation,” Jones said. “A Klan member could not have been better trained to pick up the phone and tell the police, ‘It’s a black man, African-American man, come get him.’ So even the most liberal, well-intentioned white person has a virus in his or her brain that can be activated at an instant.” – READ MORE

