CNN’s Van Jones attacked by liberals for saying Trump ‘has done good stuff for the black community’ and ‘does not get enough credit’ (VIDEO)

CNN commentator Van Jones applauded President Donald Trump for the work he has done for the black community. Liberals immediately turned on Jones, lashing out at the progressive pundit for giving Trump even the slightest acknowledgment that the president has attempted to help black Americans.

On Friday night, Jones appeared on CNN with host Jake Tapper. The panel was discussing the final presidential debate, specifically Trump’s comment that he’s “done more for the black community than any other president.”

“Donald Trump — and I get beat up by liberals every time I say this, but I’m gonna keep saying it — he has done good stuff for the black community,” Jones said on CNN. “Opportunity zone stuff, black college stuff. I worked with him on criminal justice stuff. I saw Donald Trump have African American people, formerly incarcerated, in the White House — embraced them, treated them well. There’s a side to Donald Trump that I think he does not get enough credit for.” – READ MORE

