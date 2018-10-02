CNN’s Tapper: ‘Millions’ Will See Kavanaugh as Someone ‘Who Got Away with It’

Jake Tapper (pictured above left), the host of CNN’s “State of the Union,” on Sunday discussed next steps in the Judge Brett Kavanaugh nomination process after the FBI concludes its investigation into Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against the high court nominee.

“So moving forward to a vote, millions of Americans, tens of millions of Americans, are going to look at this process,” said Tapper. “And I have to wonder what Chief Justice John Roberts thinks about this process, also as somebody who cares deeply about the integrity of the court and not wanting it to be political. Tens of millions of Americans are going to look at Justice Kavanaugh as somebody who got away with it.”

One of his guests weighed in on that statement.

“As they did Clarence Thomas,” said Linda Chavez (above right), syndicated columnist and the director of the Becoming American Initiative, a group that promotes the positive impacts of immigrants on society, according to its website. “This is a Rorschach test, and, I mean, this process was so badly bungled by both sides. You know, the minute these allegations came out, I said, ‘Get the FBI out again and do an investigation.’ That should have been done actually before the hearing. I think it’s unfortunate that it happened here.”- READ MORE

Julie Swetnick, the woman who accused Brett Kavanaugh of drugging women and participating in gang rapes in the 1980s, spoke out at length about her allegations in an interview that aired on MSNBC Monday.

NBC News started off by noting it could not independently verify her claims. Swetnick spoke to NBC News correspondent Kate Snow about her allegations, made in a statement released last week, that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge attended a party where she was drugged and gang raped. While she did not accuse Kavanaugh of assaulting her, she claimed she witnessed him participate in gang rapes. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations and denied even knowing Swetnick.

Swetnick, a current government employee being represented by lawyer Michael Avenatti, told Snow that at parties Kavanaugh was “very aggressive, very sloppy drunk, very mean drunk.”

NBC News noted there were differences in Swetnick’s initial statement and her comments to the outlet, notably her assertion that Kavanaugh spiked punch at the parties so that groups of boys could rape girls.

Swetnick did not confirm that she saw Kavanaugh spike punch, but simply said she “saw him around the punch containers.” – READ MORE