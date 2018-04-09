CNN’s Stelter: Trump’s ‘Impulsive Actions’ On Border Caused By His ‘Addiction’ To Fox News (VIDEO)

CNN host Brian Stelter used his Sunday show to declare that President Trump’s “impulsive actions” are a consequence of his “addiction” to Fox News.

My two cents: This “caravan” story symbolizes everything that’s wrong with the Trump era. Fox addiction, faulty info, fear-mongering, impulsive actions… https://t.co/VyfVyH3JG6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 8, 2018

“Impulsive actions” like, according to Stelter, sending National Guard troops to the border as a “PR stunt” to alleviate a “manufactured crisis.” Stelter proceeded to lay out a timeline connecting Trump’s actions at the border to Fox News.

“The line where Fox News ends and where Trump begins is getting blurrier by the day,” Stelter said on “Reliable Sources,” adding that the president often relies on Fox News reporters and commentators for information and advice. – READ MORE

