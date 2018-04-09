True Pundit

CNN’s Stelter: Trump’s ‘Impulsive Actions’ On Border Caused By His ‘Addiction’ To Fox News (VIDEO)

CNN host Brian Stelter used his Sunday show to declare that President Trump’s “impulsive actions” are a consequence of his “addiction” to Fox News.

“Impulsive actions” like, according to Stelter, sending National Guard troops to the border as a “PR stunt” to alleviate a “manufactured crisis.” Stelter proceeded to lay out a timeline connecting Trump’s actions at the border to Fox News.

“The line where Fox News ends and where Trump begins is getting blurrier by the day,” Stelter said on “Reliable Sources,” adding that the president often relies on Fox News reporters and commentators for information and advice. – READ MORE

