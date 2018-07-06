CNN’s Stelter: Trump Is ‘Poisoning The American People’

CNN host Brian Stelter claimed that President Donald Trump is “poisoning the American people” during a panel discussion at the Aspen Ideas Festival last week.

The panel, called “How We Survive Attacks on Journalism,” took place on June 27 and featured a number of journalists lamenting Trump’s attacks on the media.

“President Trump is poisoning the American people, specifically a subset of the American people that has been infected by the poison,” Stelter said. “It is getting worse every day and we’re going to reckon with the consequences for decades.”

“I don’t mean to be the pessimist. Actually, some days I’m very optimistic,” he continued. “I wake up glass half full a lot of days and I think Trump’s pretty weak right now and we’re gonna get through this and it’s an aberration.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1