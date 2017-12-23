CNN’s Snapchat Show Canceled After Just Four Months

CNN’s Snapchat show “The Update” will be pulled from the social network just a few months after its debut.

Yes, everyone’s favorite Fake Cable News Network had a Snapchat show. No, it did not go well. Just months after its August 21 debut on the publisher-centric Snapchat “Discover,” the company has concluded that its engagement has not compensated for the “heavy lift” of its production costs.

In the beginning, The Update arrived with significant fanfare. The announcement asserted:

Tapping into the largest global newsgathering operation, reporting from CNN’s own anchors, correspondents and reporters will publish on Snapchat throughout each day and time zone, with rolling updates as news breaks. Each Show will feature five or more stories from CNN’s team around the world, further cementing CNN as a key source of breaking news for Snapchatters.– READ MORE

