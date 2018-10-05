    True Pundit

    Politics TV

    CNN’S SCIUTTO: GANG RAPE ALLEGATIONS ARE ‘POLITICS’ (VIDEO)

    Posted on by
    Share:

    CNN anchor and former Obama official Jim Sciutto downplayed the gang rape allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh as “politics”on Thursday.

    CNN political commentator Scott Jennings defended Kavanaugh’s anger during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about sexual assault allegations, noting that Kavanaugh spent 12 years on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals with no temperament issues.

    “This guy is getting up and going to work every day as a federal judge,” Jennings said. “That’s where you should judge his temperament.” – READ MORE

    CNN’s Sciutto: Gang Rape Allegations Are ‘Politics’
    CNN’s Sciutto: Gang Rape Allegations Are ‘Politics’

    'Political candidates have been accused of horrible things for years'

    dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: