CNN’S SCIUTTO: GANG RAPE ALLEGATIONS ARE ‘POLITICS’ (VIDEO)

CNN anchor and former Obama official Jim Sciutto downplayed the gang rape allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh as “politics”on Thursday.

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings defended Kavanaugh’s anger during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about sexual assault allegations, noting that Kavanaugh spent 12 years on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals with no temperament issues.

“This guy is getting up and going to work every day as a federal judge,” Jennings said. “That’s where you should judge his temperament.” – READ MORE