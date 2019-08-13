CNN’s PR Head Responds To Cuomo ‘Fredo’ Meltdown. Trump Jr. Nukes Him.

A top CNN PR official responded to a viral video on Monday night that showed CNN’s Chris Cuomo yelling at a man who called him “Fredo” by stating that the network stands by Cuomo.

CNN’s Matt Dornic responded to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. that showed the incident involving Cuomo: “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”

Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him. — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) August 13, 2019

Speaking of dumb brothers…. cc: @EricTrump — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) August 13, 2019

Does CNN’s head of PR still think “Fredo” is an ethnic slur after watching this? Because if it’s the N word for Italians like @ChrisCuomo says, I don’t understand why Chris seems so at ease with someone saying it here. An excuse just as fake as his news. #FredoCuomo https://t.co/8G8yuY80CK pic.twitter.com/1gwVyDVCob — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2019

Dornic's tweet came in response to a viral video first reported on by Brandon from "THAT'S THE POINT" that shows Cuomo yelling at a man who called him "Fredo" — a character from the movie "The Godfather."