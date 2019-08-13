CNN’s PR Head Responds To Cuomo ‘Fredo’ Meltdown. Trump Jr. Nukes Him.

A top CNN PR official responded to a viral video on Monday night that showed CNN’s Chris Cuomo yelling at a man who called him “Fredo” by stating that the network stands by Cuomo.

CNN’s Matt Dornic responded to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. that showed the incident involving Cuomo: “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”

Dornic’s tweet came in response to a viral video first reported on by Brandon from “THAT’S THE POINT” that shows Cuomo yelling at a man who called him “Fredo” — a character from the movie “The Godfather.” – READ MORE

