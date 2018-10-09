CNN’s Powers Says GOP’s Post-Kavanaugh Message to Women Is ‘Sit Down and Shut Up’

Political analyst Kirsten Powers (pictured above) insisted Monday on CNN’s “New Day” that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation sends the “message” that women “won’t be taken seriously” and will be told to “sit down and shut up.”

“I think the message is that if you come forward — no matter how credible you are, no matter how calm and reasonable, and truthful you are in your testimony — that you won’t be taken seriously,” said Powers, a columnist for USA Today.

“You will be sort of patted on the head and patronized the way the Republicans did with Christine Blasey Ford, saying, ‘We believe her, but we don’t believe … And we just won’t take it seriously. We will do a sort of sham investigation, and then we will tell you to sit down and shut up,’” she added.

“I think that that’s a really terrible message to send to women,” Powers concluded. “And when people say, ‘I don’t understand why women don’t come forward,’ I would say, ‘Let’s look at what just happened.’”- READ MORE